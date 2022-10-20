Konami Reveals Multiple New Silent Hill Projects On The Way

Some stunning news yesterday evening, as Konami actually had a ton of news regarding Silent Hill with a few different announcements. Ever since the company dropped the ball with P.T. and the now-scrapped Silent Hills starring Norman Reedus, fans of the franchise have been wary of anything the company has in development and has taken the majority of it with a grain of salt. In fact, the only real game released since that time has been a casino title you can now play in Las Vegas. That all changed yesterday as the company revealed four new games on the way under the IP's banner, the biggest of which being a remake of the classic '90s horror title, Silent Hill 2. The other three projects are being developed in conjunction with other companies, bringing about different visions and styles to the game's universe. We have more info and trailers below for all of them.

Silent Hill 2

"Silent Hill 2 was the game that shaped our collective vision at Bloober Team. It's the game that started us on our adventure in game development. Now, we face an ultimate challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the ultimate game into a language that modern players can engage with, whilst at the same time crafting an experience true to the original. More than 20 years ago, a team of brilliant minds at KONAMI developed one of the most remarkable games in the history of electronic entertainment. In partnering together, Konami and Bloober Team will ensure that Silent Hill 2 shines once again to set new standards for the genre and deliver an unforgettable experience for the next generation of fans. With our work, we are determined to showcase that Bloober Team is climbing the heights of what's possible and aiming for the peak in game development. We can't wait for the moment when Players will be able to see our work."

"The Silent Hill 2 remake revisits the main protagonist James Sunderland and his search for clues in the namesake town, after receiving a mysterious letter from his wife Mary… who has long been dead. Experience the eerie monsters and other manifestations of James' consciousness reworked after 20 years using state-of-the-art technology to play on modern entertainment systems in 4K."

Silent Hill: Townfall

"Silent Hill: Townfall, is a co-production with renowned publisher Annapurna Interactive (Stray, Outer Wilds, Neon White) and multiple BAFTA award-winning independent developer No Code Studios (Stories Untold, Observation). This partnership represents how incredible studios and creatives around the globe will offer a new perspective on the iconic Silent Hill franchise. More details on Silent Hill: Townfall and Konami's partnership with Annapurna Interactive and No Code Studios will be revealed in the future"

Silent Hill f

"Silent Hill f will be a completely new story set in 1960s Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world. Written by Ryūkishi07, famed for Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, and psychological and supernatural horror."

"Silent Hill: Ascension will immerse participants around the globe in the psychological horror at the heart of Silent Hill in a unique way – by putting an all-new Silent Hill story and characters into the hands of the audience as the narrative unfolds, live on multiple platforms. Silent Hill: Ascension is a collaboration between Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment."

"We're thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in the Silent Hill franchise, where fans can influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community," said Motoi Okamoto, Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment. "With Silent Hill: Ascension, audience members can work together to impact the story at every turn. We're excited to give fans the chance to shape Silent Hill canon."

"Genvid's MILE experience presents a wild, epic, and innovative new way to immerse yourself in the horrors of Silent Hill," said J.J. Abrams, whose Bad Robot Games is directing the art and sound design. Anna Sweet, Bad Robot Games CEO, added, "Silent Hill is one of the scariest horror franchises of all time, with an amazing fan base."

"Silent Hill: Ascension is a new form of entertainment that blends community, live storytelling, and interactivity into something that will be deeper and scarier when experienced together," said Silent Hill, CEO of Genvid. "We are thrilled to be working with the talented teams at Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and DJ2 Entertainment to bring Silent Hill: Ascension to life."