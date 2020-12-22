Konami Reveals The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG June 2021 Accessories

Konami revealed a new set of accessories coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, all of them set to be released for June 2021. This particular set of accessories will include Card Sleeves (SRP: $3.99), a 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio (SRP: $9.99), a Card Case, and the standard Game Mat (SRP: $14.99), all of them with the new design you see here. The legendary beasts of the Egyptian Gods from the series, including Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and The Winged Dragon of Ra. All of these will be released on June 11th, 2021, as you can read the descriptions below.

Master the power that was lost millennia ago with the legendary Egyptian Gods! Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and The Winged Dragon of Ra return in unparalleled glory with their artwork united on the Yu-Gi-Oh! June 2021 Card Sleeves! Each pack contains 50 sleeves designed to meet tournament regulation standards. There's no better way to protect your cards during a Duel! The full-sized, rubber June 2021 Game Mat is the same size as Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami sanctioned events, so it is perfect to Duel your way to the top. Made with high-quality materials, your Dueling experience will be as smooth as possible!

The June 2021 Card Case can fit a full Main, Side, and Extra Deck for a total of 70 sleeved cards. It also includes a special divider featuring the outside design. There's no better way to protect your Deck while you're on the go. The June 2021 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio includes 10-pages with 9 pockets per page, allowing you to display up to a total of 180 cards! Built with a side loading design, you will also get an extra layer of protection for your cards. There's no better way to show off your collection!