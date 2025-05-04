Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galla Games, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Kulebra and The Souls Of Limbo Arrives in Mid-May

Fellow Traveller has confirmed the release date for Kulebra and The Souls Of Limbo, as the game arrives in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Kulebra and The Souls Of Limbo launches mid-May on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Play as Kulebra, a snake navigating a Latin American-inspired afterlife in Limbo

Help lost souls move on by solving puzzles, using stealth, and uncovering mysteries

Classic adventure gameplay combines humor, colorful characters, and a vibrant setting

Indie game developer Galla Games and publisher Fellow Traveller revealed the official release date for their latest game, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo. If you haven't seen the game, you play a dearly departed snake in the afterlife where the same day keeps repeating for the souls lost here. It will be up to you to figure out what their issues are and help them move on, changing how events take place here. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be release for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on May 16, 2025.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

As Kulebra, you'll explore Limbo, a vibrant, Latin American-flavored afterlife full of danger, intrigue, humor, sneakery, and deep, dark mystery. You'll be using many tricks and skills to help the colourful (literally) residents of Limbo accept and embrace their issues of loss, trauma, and the consequences of not letting go as they repeat their days again, and again. A keen eye, sharp wits, sneakery, and good old-fashioned detective work will be required to accomplish your tasks. But you're a Bright Soul. It's what you are called to do, because untangling an afterlife is no easy feat, especially when you don't have feet.

Death is not the end of delight. From the colours to the characters, this wonderful and fantastic journey through Limbo is woven with humour and lighthearted fun. Mystery, puzzles, exploration and joy await Kulebra. Perfect for beginner and veteran adventure game fans alike, Kulebra combines classic adventure gameplay with modern sensibilities. Light action and stealth sequences mix up traditional adventure game play, giving Kulebra a quicker pace! Clues discovered in conversation, exploration, and puzzle solving will help you discover the deeper mysteries of the citizens of Limbo… and of Limbo itself, but you don't need to remember everything. Your handy notebook is always available to you to reference, even in the most tense situations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!