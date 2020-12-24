Kyogre, Groudon, & More Return To Pokémon GO In January 2021

After an excruciatingly long month of Kyurem raids in Pokémon GO, Niantic is bringing some spice to Legendary Raids this January with a series of… take a deep breath… week-long raid bosses. That is what we call a comeback. Let's dive into the details.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

Ho-Oh will be appearing in raids from Friday, January 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Ho-Oh!

The Johto bird returns! While it has been a much longer time since the Johto beasts have been featured, it's nice to see Ho-Oh around again. A short, week-long stay is the appropriate amount of time for a returning Pokémon without an exclusive move, so it's nice to see Niantic get this one right after the absolute mishap that was December 2020's raid rotation.

Genesect holding a Burn Drive will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Now, take note here. Niantic doesn't mention Shiny-capabilities for Burn Drive Genesect, but does for all other Pokémon here. Genesect has been released as a Shiny, but Niantic classifies all of its Burn Drives as different formes in their dex, much like Origin Forme and Altered Forme Giratina. It's possible that each of Genesect's Drives will debut first without Shiny capability before being released as Shinies.

Heatran will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Heatran!

This one is a bit odd considering how Heatran, like Kyurem, had two raid stays longer than three weeks in 2020, but anyone who missed the Shiny will have another chance this go around.

Kyogre and Groudon will be appearing in raids from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Kyogre or Shiny Groudon!

The main course! It's terrific to see these two Legendaries return to Pokémon GO after only a single day feature during GO Fest 2020. This is likely to be a very active week for raiders, so be sure to get your Remote Raid passes ready.

A surprise Pokémon will be appearing in raids beginning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Could we see the beginning of a Kalos Legendary rollout in Pokémon GO? Personally, I'm betting we see Xerneas close out January 2021.