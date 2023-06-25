Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grifford Academy, indie games, LandShark Games

LandShark Games Announces Turn-Based RPG Grifford Academy

LandShark Games revealed their latest game on the way as the turn-based RPG Grifford Academy will be coming to PC platforms.

Indie game developer and publisher LandShark Games revealed their first video game on the way to PC as they announced Grifford Academy. Originally the game was due to be revealed during The MIX's livestream and party event around Summer Game Fest, but as it has been reported, the people in charge of the event did not have the permits to hold it, so a lot of what was due to be shown off there didn't get their time. This was one of those games, as they have created a lovely RPG that doesn't quite have a release date yet. But we got more info and a trailer for it below.

"In this heartwarming and empowering coming-of-age RPG, explore the young minds of a group of ragtag friends as they uncover magic, mayhem, monsters, and find themselves along the way. Join Erika, Viva, Cap as they fall into the mystical book of Caldria and explore the dynamic and vibrant world around them. Have a hand in how the character's personalities change and evolve as the game progresses. Will Erika become a better leader by listening to her friends? Will Viva be able to transform from someone full of self-doubt to self-confidence? Will Cap be able to muster up the courage to stay in Caldria and help Erika find her missing brother? And will these three high school misfits become confident in who they are and be able to work together as a team?"

"How the characters defeat the vicious monsters, and the decisions you make about the personality flaws they possess, play a critical role as to who the characters become. Immerse yourself in the rich narrative,while battling dark forces in strategic turn-based combat, and rescuing friends who need your help. After thoughtfully selecting your items and weapons from the shop, increase your skills and level up your combat effectiveness. With plenty of strategic depth and striking visuals, Grifford Academy is an uplifting adventure about feeling lost, the impact and importance of friendship, and the powerful journey to self-empowerment and self-discovery."

