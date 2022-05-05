Lapras Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

During the current Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon GO, there are three special Tier Three raids featuring species themed to the event. This event is unusual in that it is only focusing on Tier Three and Tier Six (the new Mega Legendary tieir) and not Tier One, which isn't impacted by this event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Lapras in Tier Three raids.

Top Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lapras counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lapras with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lapras will take one trainers minimum to take it down. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to power up your counters to their maximum CP.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Lapras has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!