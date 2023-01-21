LEC 2023 Season Finals Set To Be Held In Montpellier The LEC 2023 Season Finals will be bringing all of the League Of Legends action to Montpellier at the Sud de France Arena.

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) announced this morning that they will be holding the LEC 2023 Season Finals in Montpellier. The event will take place at the Sud de France Arena, and while dates have not been finalized as of this announcement, you can expect it around the same time of the year as 2022. The move is to get the LEC back out into open tournaments with crowds more frequently than they have been, and holding an event in the south of France is definitely a way to go. We have a couple of quotes about the announcement below.

"The LEC Season Finals is the biggest event in the Riot Esports EMEA calendar year and a celebration of the LEC season, providing LoL Esports fans with the opportunity to come together and watch EMEA's best players make history," said Alberto Guerrero, Head of Esports, EMEA at Riot Games. "With such a large and spirited LoL Esports fan base in France, we're delighted to bring our roadshow back to the country for the first time since 2017, by hosting our showpiece event in Montpellier in the Occitanie region. The city and region were extremely impressive throughout the host city vetting process and their passion and commitment to growing the gaming and esports industries was very evident."

"We are proud to host the 2023 LEC Season Finals in the Occitanie Region and in Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole. The monumental event brings together young people from all over EMEA and hosting the finals showcases our commitment to players in the video games industries. This event will contribute to the influence of our video game ecosystem and its community, among the most important in France and the region," said Carole Delga, the President of the Occitanie Region and Michael Delafosse, Mayor of Montpellier and President of Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole, in a joint statement.