Legendary Pokémon Are Returning To GO Battle League In Pokémon GO

Earlier in 2020, the Legendary (or, in one case, Mythical) Tier Five raid bosses in Pokémon GO were briefly available as GO Battle League encounters. This was introduced as a pandemic bonus and was the first one to be rescinded by Niantic. Now, Legendary Pokémon are making a stunning return to GO Battle League with next week's Season 5. Let's take a look at what's happening.

Niantic, in their full announcement of GO Battle League Season 5 in Pokémon GO, said:

Starting at rank 7, you'll have a chance to encounter Legendary Pokémon on the GO Battle League rewards tracks. These Legendary Pokémon will be the same as those appearing concurrently in five-star raids. The rest of the Pokémon you can encounter on the rewards tracks will remain unchanged from Season 4. Please note that encounters with Legendary Pokémon on the rewards tracks will be available in the GO Battle League only during Season 5.

So, a few things to break down here. First, Niantic confirms that this is only happening during Season 5, which means that Legendaries will be available in GO Battle League from November 9th at 1 PM Pacific until November 30th at 1 PM Pacific when the season is set to wrap. It's a short amount of time, but understanding that timeline helps us glean what will be available. Here's what we know so far:

Lugia: It'll enter raids before GO Battle League starts, but it will stay until November 16th at 1 PM Pacific. So that's a nice run of eight full days to get Lugia in GBL.

Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion: The trio known as the Swords of Justice will be available on the 16th, taking over from Lugia, until the 24th. Like Lugia, all three of these are available Shiny.

???: Finally, that leaves the 24th through the 30th. All Niantic has said about this boss is: "Stay tuned for more details on the featured Raid Boss that'll be in five-star raids." All we can do is wait but, with Generation Six just added to the code and set for a 2020 release… perhaps we may get something truly spicy to round out the month.