LEGO & 2K Games Announce New Racing Title LEGO 2K Drive 2K Games and The LEGO Group have come together to make an exciting racing game with all the LEGO fun in LEGO 2K Drive.

2K Games and The LEGO Group have come together to create a new racing title with a twist as they revealed LEGO 2K Drive. Developed by Visual Concepts, this game takes everything you know and love from racing games and gives them the LEGO spin, with all of the parody and humor you would expect from a game like this. You will start off as a driver on the rise, learning the ropes of what it takes to become an amazing racer, as you compete in special events and races throughout multiple LEGO worlds. All with the goal of competing in the biggest tournament of them all after you qualify. You can beat multiple racers along the way to gain their cars or build your own from a library of LEGO pieces. We got to preview the game, which we'll talk about later. But for now, here's all the details you need to know as it will be released for PC and consoles on May 19th, 2023.

"LEGO 2K Drive will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games. With 2K's proven expertise in creating high quality and engaging interactive entertainment properties and the LEGO Group's unprecedented cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO games experience fans know and love in exciting new ways. A world-class team at Visual Concepts with deep experience in the genre will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay and stunning visuals to a LEGO driving game for the first time. LEGO 2K Drive will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a diverse vehicle customization system. Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM – just released in a LEGO Speed Champions double-pack set to help celebrate 60 years since McLaren was founded by racer and engineer Bruce McLaren – to the world of Bricklandia, as the cover cars perfectly encapsulate the thrilling, high-octane experience fans can expect in LEGO 2K Drive.

