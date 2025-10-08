Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged:

Let It Die: Inferno Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Article Summary Let It Die: Inferno offers a free demo during Steam Next Fest, running October 13-20 on PC.

The action survival sequel features a descent into Hell Gate after a catastrophic global event.

Explore ever-shifting levels, face hybrid monsters, and hunt for the legendary Eye of the Reaper.

Engage in dynamic PvEvP combat, adapt strategies, and compete against both monsters and other players.

Developer Supertrick Games and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment revealed Let It Die: Inferno will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The team already confirmed the release date for the apocalyptic sequel to the survival action game, which will show players the aftermath of the Hell Gate ripping open on Earth. But now players will get to try out a couple hours of gameplay from October 13-20 with a free demo. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the full game arrives on PC via Steam and PS5 on December 3, 2025.

Let It Die: Inferno

Let It Die: Inferno takes the series into a harrowing new era and unforeseen depths. Instead of climbing the Tower of Barbs, players will embark on a dark descent into Hell Gate: a vast, shifting chasm born from an unprecedented cataclysmic event. Deep within this chasm, time and space are distorted, and strange hybrid creatures wander. A legendary treasure known as the "Eye of the Reaper" is said to be hidden among them, bestowing the power to rule the world to whoever uncovers it. In Let It Die: Inferno, players will dive deeper into the series' twisted world with new stories, expanded lore, and even the return of Uncle Death.

Taking on the role of immortal explorers known as Raiders, players must quest to uncover the Eye of the Reaper within Hell Gate. Your quest won't be easy: survival is everything inside Hell Gate. Grotesque creatures, hostile humans, and rival players await in a dynamic PvEvP system where chaos reigns and no two runs are ever the same. Stage layouts and item placements shift with each attempt, forcing Raiders to adapt on the fly. To survive, players must strategically combine unique weapons and special abilities as they battle both the environment and each other. Fail, and you'll be sent back to the very beginning. For those seeking an even greater challenge, Raiders can test their survival skills directly against other players in competitive matches.

