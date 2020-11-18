Level Cap Increase In Pokémon GO: Niantic Confirms Level 41 – 50

The long-held level cap is increased in Pokémon GO. In a major press conference, Niantic revealed details about the upcoming addition of Levels 41 – 50, the quests and XP that it will take to get there, an XP-focused end of 2020, and a new way that trainers who have already reached Level 40 will be celebrated. Let's dive into all of it.

After setting off speculation with a coy tweet that read "Level 40 Cap?" with the Deep In Thought emoji, Niantic unveiled details on Levels 41 – 50 in Pokémon GO. Here is a breakdown of everything we learned from both the official announcement and the press conference.

Levels 41 – 50 will be introduced to Pokémon GO beginning November 30th, 2020.

Levels 41 – 50 will introduce a new Level Requirements section that tasks players with hitting certain goals.

Trainers who hit Level 40 before the end of 2020 will be considered Legacy Level 40 trainers. They will receive a badge as well as a Special Research that will award, among other things, an evolved version of the OG classic Magikar hat… with a Gyarados hat.

Starting today and running through the end of 2020, double catch XP will be in effect. Niantic is pushing the idea of trainers hitting Level 40 before January pretty hard!

We were able to preview some of the tasks that will be necessary to level up. For example, you can see above that Level 46 requires 15,500,000 XP in addition to the following tasks:

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs

That isn't all, though. Through the slides shown at the conference, we previewed the following tasks for Level 41:

Power Up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Win 20 Raids

Catch 200 Pokémon*

* The image we saw was not provided in the graphics we were later sent, but the "Catch 200 Pokémon" had a qualifier that may have said "Catch 200 Pokémon in one day" or "one week." Because of the speed at which the slides were shown, we cannot confirm.

Niantic also mentioned this task for one of the Level Up Requirements:

Evolve Eevee into every one of its evolutions

Now, the big question. Yes, XP earned before this will count toward X needed for these new levels, but that tasks completed (for example, the Eevee evolution) will not count. The level-cap increase will roll out in Australia for testing tomorrow before debuting worldwide on November 30th.