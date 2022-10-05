Lexis & Riot Games Partner On League Of Legends Worlds Global Watch

Lexis Partners and Riot Games announced they have partnered up to bring the League Of Legends Worlds Finals to global theaters. Lexis will present the final day on Saturday, November 5th, across multiple cinemas around the world so players and fans can come together and have a shared experience together as if they were in the crowd. Tickets have officially started to go on sale, and you can find a theater near you by going to the website LoLinTheatres.com to find participating cinema box offices. Here's more info on this partnership from Riot Games.

"League of Legends (LoL) players and fans will be able to come together and experience the excitement of the World Final, broadcast live from Chase Center in San Francisco to movie theaters across North America, Latin America, South America, Australia, Brazil, Europe, India, Korea, and Turkey. In Europe, Korea, USA, Canada, and elsewhere, in-cinema viewing parties for Worlds have become an enormously popular part of the experience, with fans often packing cinemas in the middle of the night depending on the location of the World Championship. This expansion into more territories and screens worldwide is part of Riot's commitment to bringing Worlds to as many fans as possible."

"Worlds is the biggest esports event of the year, and this collaboration with Lexis Partners will help us bring the excitement of the World Final to big screens across the world," said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports at Riot Games. "We look forward to providing the community with another way to experience the sport and spectacle that makes Worlds so special."

"As the No. 1 esports event of the year, Worlds is where legends are made or broken," said co-founders John Rubey and Robert Markovich of Lexis Partners. "We are excited to be a part of Riot's commitment of giving back to their community and creating an environment tailored for an unbelievable experience."