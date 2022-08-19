Lickitung Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Lickitung, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Lickitung's Shiny rate.

Top Lickitung Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lickitung counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Pheromosa (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Focus Blast)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lickitung with efficiency.

Galarian Zapdos (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Buzzwole (Counter, Superpower)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Terrakion (Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Sneasler (Rock Smash, Close Combat)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lickitung can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to bring a buddy along.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

It is believed by Silph Researchers that Lickitung has a permaboosted Shiny rate of one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!