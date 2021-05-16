LiEat Is Headed To Nintendo Switch On May 27th

Playism and Active Gaming Media have announced that LiEat will be getting a Nintendo Switch release on May 27th, 2021. The game was originally released for Steam clear back in 2016, as the developers created a short game that came in three chapters that played out over the course of time. The Switch version won't be doing that, however, as the game will be released as one complete package so players can play all three chapters in a single session.

The game was originally created by Japanese indie developer Miwashiba, selling over 200k copies on Steam while getting a lot of praise in the process from pros and gamers who got a chance to try it out. This new Nintendo Switch version will also be getting five brand new illustrations created by developer Miwashiba. We got more info on the game and its story below, along with the latest trailer to give you a look at how the Switch version will look. The eShop doesn't have a listing just yet, but the game will be sod for $10.

Efina is a very special young girl. She's curious. She's optimistic. She has the power to make lies manifest themselves as physical beings, which then become her own sustenance. …She's also a dragon. LiEat is an RPG that follows Leo, a informant-slash-conman, and Efina, a lie-consuming dragon, on their adventure through a strange world, buying and selling secrets while attempting to uncover the truth about themselves. Come across bewildering incidents as well as a host of unusual characters throughout your journey, as you gradually learn of Leo's and Efina's past history. The epic tale of LiEat is composed of three fantastical, bite-sized chapters, with strong focus on storytelling. Battle and expose "lies" that you cross paths with, appearing as enemy symbols in-game. Upon victory, Efina will proceed to eat up the lies, literally.