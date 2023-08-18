Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Lies Of P, Round8 Studio

Lies Of P Releases Brand-New Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Neowiz has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game Lies Of P, as it will be a part of Gamescom 2023 next week.

Neowiz and Round8 Studio have decided to release a new trailer this week for their game Lies Of P, giving it a proper preview for Gamescom 2023. This is practically giving players one more look at the game before they can try a demo out in Germany next week, but we're sure it won't be the last as we're expecting a launch trailer ahead of the release on September 19th. For now, enjoy the trailer, and if you happen to be in Cologne, enjoy the demo!

"You are a puppet created by Geppetto who's caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies Of P. You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself.

A DARKLY ELEGANT AND CRUEL WORLD: Unearth the secrets of the city of Krat – a place soaked in the style of the Belle Epoque era which once thrived due to its puppet industry and now sees its streets covered in blood.

Unearth the secrets of the city of Krat – a place soaked in the style of the Belle Epoque era which once thrived due to its puppet industry and now sees its streets covered in blood. BATTLE WITH TWISTED INSTRUMENTS: Develop a unique combat style to counter vicious enemies and terrain by weaving together dynamic weapon combinations, utilizing the Legion Arms, and activating new abilities.

Develop a unique combat style to counter vicious enemies and terrain by weaving together dynamic weapon combinations, utilizing the Legion Arms, and activating new abilities. WHAT'S IN A LIE?: There will be times when you will be confronted with choices where you can give comfort to others in sorrow or despair by lying…or you can choose to tell the truth. Carve your own path.

There will be times when you will be confronted with choices where you can give comfort to others in sorrow or despair by lying…or you can choose to tell the truth. Carve your own path. A CLASSIC REIMAGINED: Experience the beloved fairy tale of Pinocchio reinterpreted as a dark, grim narrative that allows players to discover the secrets and symbols hidden within the world of Lies Of P.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!