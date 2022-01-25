Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Release New Extended Clip

Square Enix has a new extended clip for people to check out of the upcoming release for Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection. The extended clip is to basically show you every ounce of improvement they made to the previous titles being included in this collection so you can see the difference. While a lot of what you'll be playing is the same game, the reality is there's a world of difference when it comes to the graphics, some of the mechanics, and a number of the interactions you've previously had. You can enjoy the video below as the game will be released on February 2nd, 2022.

Experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. Max rewinds time to get to the truth, while Chloe sparks an unforgettable friendship as she struggles to overcome her past. Illuminated by its iconic lighthouse, this small town on the Oregon Coast has seen more than its fair share of mysteries. The disappearance of Rachel Amber. Government corruption. Family secrets. A raging forest fire. A supernatural storm. As Max and as Chloe, your choices will shape the past, present, and future of Arcadia Bay. Now rendering in native 4K in Unreal 4, with a rebuilt lighting pipeline.

New and updated 4K-ready character models with increased polycounts and additional bones are visible throughout.

All character models feature more emotive and expressive animation, more natural hair physics, and updated tears, injuries, and more.

Max's tears and expressions are more detailed with updated facial SFX.

Nathan and Chloe's facial expressions and eyelines have been revamped.

New lip-sync animation throughout.

New and updated scenic materials for reflectivity and texture.

Updated models and materials for key props, ex. the bucket in the bathroom.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Official Gameplay – Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (https://youtu.be/z3OibmsTE1Q)