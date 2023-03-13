Lightyear Frontier's Early Access Release Pushed Back Lightyear Frontier will still be getting released for Early Access on PC, however, the date has been pushed back.

Indie developer and publisher Frame Break revealed today they are pushing back the Early Access release for Lightyear Frontier. The team made the announcement across the board this morning, letting fans know that they were still working on the game. However, they were not ready to publish an Early Access version at the moment and would be moving that timeframe back. No indication was given as to when that would be, all we really know is that the chances of seeing it in 2023 have dwindled a little. You can read the full statement below as we now wait to get more updates from them down the road.

We've been hard at work building the beautiful world of Lightyear Frontier, but have made the difficult decision to delay the Early Access launch. We know this is never fun to hear, and we fully understand any disappointment caused by this decision. Video game development is tricky and while we can't commit to a launch window right now, we'll communicate a new one as soon as we can. With Lightyear Frontier, we want to make sure that you feel powerful and engaged in the mech while starting your own homestead, constructing a variety of structures, farming exotic alien crops, and exploring on a vibrant and unfamiliar world.

Not only do we want to design the game to be fun, but also well-balanced with each aspect of the game intertwining with one another, and we remain committed to building a thoughtfully-designed experience and continuing the conversation with our community in the process. Lightyear Frontier is a special project to us, and more than anything else, we want to express how special it is by making an amazing game for you all. Keep following along, and we'll keep sharing what we're working on as development continues.