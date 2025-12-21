Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Pints & Plunder, RPG Taverns, TTRPG

London's RPG Taverns Has Launched Its Own D&D Module

London's own RPG Taverns has created their own Dungeons & Dragons module, as Pints & Plunder is available at their location

Article Summary RPG Taverns in London releases its first original Dungeons & Dragons 5E module, Pints & Plunder.

Pints & Plunder is a beginner-friendly, single-session adventure set on a tavern's opening night.

The module comes as a 24-page booklet, battle map, and cut-out minis, available only in-store for now.

Created to make D&D more accessible, it reflects RPG Taverns' fun, inclusive, and community-focused spirit.

London's own TTRPG space, RPG Taverns, has created its own Dungeons & Dragons module for players to snag, as they have revealed Pints & Plunder. If you're not familiar with the space, they are a unique venue in the iconic Elephant & Castle, where they bring the game to life with special sessions held in a private space. So it only seems natural they'd make their own D&D title that works with 5th Edition. We have more details about it below as, for the moment, you can only buy it at their physical location. Hopefully they find a way to make it available for those outside London to get their hands on it.

RPG Taverns – Pints & Plunder

Pints & Plunder is a beginner-friendly, single-session adventure perfect for newcomers, casual groups, or experienced adventurers wanting a short, self-contained quest. In Pints & Plunder, players take on the role of characters running their own tavern. But, on opening night their celebration is interrupted by an unwelcome guest, setting them on a short quest for justice. The module follows a three-act structure, and is available to buy at RPG Taverns, Elephant and Castle. The module includes everything needed to run a full three-hour adventure straight out of the envelope. Inside players and GMs will find:

1x 24-page full-colour adventure booklet covering three acts

1x double-sided full-colour battle map

2x sheets of 2D cut-out paper minis

Pints & Plunder began as a one-shot adventure that RPG Taverns used for running D&D tables at events such as Dragonmeet or WorldsLair. Over time this passion project evolved into a fully illustrated, professionally produced module designed to capture the joy, chaos, and camaraderie that define the venue's culture.

"We spend a lot of time introducing new players to the world of D&D and wanted to create something we could take outside of RPG Taverns to teach newcomers without intimidating them." Said Kenny Ho, co-founder, RPG Taverns "Learning to play D&D can feel overwhelming and we want to help people overcome that hurdle. We want to use Pints & Plunder to see the game grow and get people excited about playing."

"Creating Pints & Plunder has been a way for us to bottle the magic we see every week at our tables for people to bring home. It's playful, welcoming, a little chaotic and full of charm," said Serhiy Slobodyanyuk, one of the writers from RPG Taverns Creative Team. "It's something that reflects the spirit of RPG Taverns and invites more people into the world of tabletop storytelling."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!