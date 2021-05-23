Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 4

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Tauros is one of the more detailed GX cards of this first round, with the sun gleaming off of its steely horns. The attack here is intimidating, with speed lines all over the card to give you the impression that this Normal-type Kanto classic is charging at you. There even seems to be some sort of Dragon Ball Z style power-up around Tauros from the way that the rocks around it are levitating. Or did it maybe smash a brick wall so thoroughly that it has been reduced to nothing but rubble? Gumshoos GX: All right, well, speaking of brick walls… here's a Pokémon that the designer said isn't based on a certain politician. Which… come on. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it. All that aside, this is easily the weakest GX in the set — sorry Gumshoos — due to the lazy 3D computer-generated art. Is this a screenshot of Doom 95 or is this the Pokémon TCG that debuted with cards decades ago that some compare positively to works of art such as the Mona Lisa. And here, we have a conservative otter that looks straight out of ReBoot.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.