Lost Ark Launches Brand-New Abyssal Assault Content

Lost Ark has released the official May update for the game, as Abyssal Assault debuts Kazeros Raid: Act 3, among other additions

Article Summary Lost Ark rolls out the Abyssal Assault update with Kazeros Raid: Act 3 and epic new challenges.

Explore Rimeria, a magical new continent filled with secrets, achievements, and unique NPC bonds.

Join returning events like Arkesia Grand Prix and Feast for exclusive rewards until July 23.

Unlock limited-time K-Pop Idol skins in Neria’s Wardrobe with customizable styles and colors.

Amazon Games launched new content this week for Lost Ark, as players can now explore thre Abyssal Assault update for the game. This content continues the battle for Arkesia, serving as part of the Kazeros Raid: Act 3, which also adds a number of silly and fun items to the mix including the new continent Rimeria, K-Pop Idol skins, and several new events. We have more details below from the dev notes, but you can read the full rundown in their latest blog.

Lost Ark – Abyssal Assault

Kazeros Raid: Act 3 – Abyssal Assault includes the arrival of Kazeros Raid: Act 3, an 8-player, 3-gate showdown against Thaemine and new Abyssal threats. Players can choose between Normal (1680+) or Hard (1700+) difficulty, with Allied Forces skills from heroes like Thirain, Nineveh, Kharmine and more. The Raid will release on June 4, two weeks after the May monthly update.

New Region: Rimeria – South Isle – Rimeria, a whimsical new continent, is now available. Filled with illusions, ancient secrets, and the rising threat of Kazeros, players join Shandi, Zakra, and the Rimeria Elders to defend the realm, earn new achievements and collections, and deepen their bond with unique Rapport NPCs. To access Rimeria, players need item level 1,640+ and must complete a series of quests, including The Way Forward and Paving the Way to Victory

Rimeria, a whimsical new continent, is now available. Filled with illusions, ancient secrets, and the rising threat of Kazeros, players join Shandi, Zakra, and the Rimeria Elders to defend the realm, earn new achievements and collections, and deepen their bond with unique Rapport NPCs. To access Rimeria, players need item level 1,640+ and must complete a series of quests, including The Way Forward and Paving the Way to Victory Events – The Arkesia Grand Prix returns from May 21 to July 23, featuring fast-paced Naruni Racing where players earn coins through races, daily logins and weekly missions. Coins can be exchanged for rewards like Honing Materials, Utility Items and premium items, such as Legendary Card Packs in the Special Shop. Additionally, the Feast event is extended through July 23.

Neria's Wardrobe: K-Pop Idol Collection – Players can step into the spotlight with a limited-time skin set inspired by high-energy performances and glamorous stagewear. The collection features two full outfit sets: Mystic Idol with a darker, edgier aesthetic and Sporty Idol with a colorful, playful vibe, each offering customizable face, headwear, and accessories in three color options.

