Lost Ark Reveals Content Roadmap For June & July 2022

Amazon Games revealed some of the new updates coming to Lost Ark as we got the roadmap for both June and July this year. Some of the big additions on the way include new gameplay challenges through Legion and Guardian Raids, which will give you a lot of amazing challenges. The roadmap also goes over some of the "horizontal content" they have planned, as well as some general quality of life updates, a new advanced class, and more. We have some of the details of what they have planned for the month of June below for you to check out, and you can read the full roadmap here.

Legion Raid – Vykas (Normal & Hard)

Battle the Covetous Legion's Commander Vykas, who will join Valtan as the second Legion Raid available. Legion Raids are difficult team-based activities that require teamwork to understand and enact the strategy necessary to counter each Legion Commander's unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics. As Legion Raids are challenging and take time, there are gates (or checkpoints) that will save a player's progress as they advance through the Raid. To learn more about some of the mechanics unique to Legion Raids, visit our Lost Ark Academy on the Valtan Legion Raid.

Like Valtan, this Legion Raid will require eight players. To enter normal mode, players will need to reach item level 1430, and for hard, 1460. The Vykas Legion Raid will grant materials allowing successful players to finish crafting their Relic gear sets, alongside a host of other valuable rewards.

New Lost Ark Guardian Raid – Kungelanium

Joining Deskaluda, the frost predator Kungelanium will enter the gauntlet of powerful Level 6 Guardians available to challenge in a Guardian Raid. Kungelanium will be available for players to challenge once they reach item level 1460 or higher. Like other Guardian Raids, you can attempt to vanquish alone, with a party, or matchmake with up to three other heroes.

Thornespire

Thronespire is a new single-player dungeon experience in a twisted dimension with 50 levels. Once you enter a floor, you'll have a limited amount of time to clear it before moving to the next, or failing and need to re-try. While similar to the Shadowspire and Fatespire solo dungeons, Thronespire has a few key differences. In Thronespire, you'll battle until overwhelmed, working to defeat as many floors and enemies as possible before you meet your match and succumb to the Demon Legions. Completing the first 25 floors grant first-time clear rewards (you'll earn all rewards for the floors you conquer). The other 25 floors are focused on prestige and completion times— proving you have the solo skills it takes to conquer anything the Demon Legions throw your way. Players will need to be item level 1325 to participate.