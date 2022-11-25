Lumencraft Receives New Early Access Update & Release Window

Publisher Star Drifters and developer 2Dynamic Games have added a new update to Lumencraft, as well as signaled a release window. For this particular patch, the devs are calling it The Giga Update, as it will introduce an all-new game-changing feature with randomly generated maps. You'll also be able to work with a brand new weapon called the Lumenal Discharger, which is designed to cause brutal carnage in the enemy ranks. They have also added 80 new Steam achievements to unlock, as well as new translations into French, Spanish and Russian, and more. On top of all this, we now have an idea of when the game will come out, as the team is currently aiming for Q1 2023 for PC and a Switch release somewhere later in the year. For now we have more info for you on the latest update, which is currently live in the game for you to play.

"Players can now experience Lumencraft's tunnels like never before with roguelike procedurally generated maps, offering unique playthroughs and endless replayability. You would never know what great fortune or great danger lies ahead of you, with each level including tunnels, ore patches, enemy waves, and treasures. Luckily enough, your regular robust arsenal has been extended with a new powerful weapon, Lumenal Discharger, launching an unstoppable lightning beam that consumes Lumen ammo. The Giga Update is the best occasion to date for all scouts, veterans, and newcomers to test their skills in Lumencraft!

Procedural maps: from baked handcrafted maps to 100% procedurally generated roguelike levels!

New weapon: Lumenal Discharger – a dramatic armament charged with a lightning beam.

New Steam achievements : unlock 80 new achievements – some are easy and some are tricky!

New languages : the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian.

: the game is now available in French, Spanish and Russian. Improvements and fixes: various UI, VFX, and sound changes."