Madden NFL 23 Players Hit With Data Loss Due To Server Downtime

Several Madden NFL 23 players are currently livid with rage against EA Sports this week as their games experienced a data loss. Between December 28th-29th, if you happened to go online and access your Franchise league, you may have received a specific error message about the servers being unavailable. At first, players took it as a simple maintenance downtime over the holiday but later discovered that the message ended up corrupting their files and resulted in their save data being erased. The company posted the message below on their blog to address the issue after fan outrage hit social media over the incident, letting people know they are working to fix it, but that not all servers will be restorable. We'll keep an eye on this and see how it develops, but we're guessing if you lost data, you're going to have to start from scratch.

"From the Developers: On Wednesday 12/28 around 2:45 pm EST, Players trying to access the Franchise server were given an error that leagues were unavailable. The issue persisted until 12:45 am EST on Thursday 12/29. Unfortunately, if you logged into Franchise leagues during this time, your data was affected due to a data storage issue that resulted in Franchise files being corrupted.

Note: Players and leagues who did not log in during that window, your leagues were not impacted and are currently safe to log into and play.

First off, we are sorry that this happened. We know how important your franchises are to you and we are actively working on a fix to restore some files via a backup as soon as possible. However, not all affected leagues can be restored. The team is currently projecting around 40% of leagues to be recovered. We will communicate an updated timeline next week around the potential restoration of save files from a backup. If you logged in during the above window, we encourage you to start a new franchise as the mode is up and running. Stay tuned to @MaddenNFLDirect for updates around Franchise restoration."