Magic: The Gathering Begins Preorders For The Fortnite Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast, the tabletop gaming company behind Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, to name a few, has begun the preorder process for their newest Secret Lair drop for Magic: Secret Lair x Fortnite. This collaboration, which counts as a Universes Beyond release, contains seven reprinted cards (with a whole new flair) in one drop, and five basic lands in another.

According to the press release put out by Wizards of the Coast on Thursday, July 21st:

Wizards of the Coast today opened preorders for two Secret Lair drops—both containing Magic: The Gathering cards reskinned with Fortnite's unique brand of multiplayer mayhem. These drops are only available for preorder today, July 21, until Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m. PT. In the first drop, Magic: The Gathering fans can add spells like Supply Llama and Shrinking Stormto their collections. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for preorder in traditional foil ($39.99) and non-foil ($29.99) and includes: 1x Wrath of God as "Shrinking Storm"

1x Dance of Many as "Dance Battle"

1x Etherium Sculptor as "Supply Llama"

1x Grim Tutor as "Crack the Vault"

1x Triumph of the Hordes as "Battle Royale"

1x Smuggler's Copter as "Battle Bus"

1x Planar Bridge as "The Cube" In the second drop, Secret Lair x FORTNITE: Landmarks and Locations, players can uncover every corner of the map with one of each basic land from Magic: The Gathering displaying some of Fortnite's famous locations as Plains, Swamp, Mountain, Forest, and—of course—Island. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for preorder in traditional foil ($39.99) and non-foil ($29.99).

Preorders for Secret Lair x Fortnite can be placed by visiting the official website for Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair drops (which you can visit by clicking here) between Wednesday, July 21st at 9am Pacific Time (12pm Eastern) and Monday, July 25th at 9am Pacific. In the meantime, what do you think about this new drop from Wizards of the Coast? Are you excited to see Fortnite feature in the Multiverse of Magic and beyond? Are you looking forward to other Universes Beyond releases? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!