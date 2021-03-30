Wizards of the Coast has issued a statement announcing their suspension of work with Magic: The Gathering illustrator Jason Felix following allegations of plagiarism on the artwork for Crux of Fate in the Strixhaven: School of Mages "Mystical Archives". This statement comes on the heels of Kitt Lapeña, the fan artist whose art was allegedly plagiarized, making said claims while providing his evidence on the matter.

Known by the handle Scarypet on various outlets including DeviantArt, Kitt Lapeña made the claim first on Twitter, wherein a video was posted showing similarities between Lapeña's art and Felix's. Lapeña, at first, was hesitant to seek confrontation on this matter, wondering instead if they should be flattered.

Should I be flattered?hehe.But seriously,#MtG has been a major influence that developed my love for making art. (and I've sent application/portfolio many times to WotC.) Now someone told me my art made it into a Card! Ironically,in a somewhat s̷t̷o̷l̷e̷n̷ way #MTGStrixhaven pic.twitter.com/1HvUXOgGZk — 𝚜𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚙𝚎𝚝 (@omgscarypet) March 28, 2021

Later analysis shows that another artist, Raymond Swanland, may have had his art for Ugin, the Spirit Dragon appropriated as well, although details of its usage and permission are less clear.

When asked for a quote, Lapeña said quite plainly:

I guess one main issue is that with a community as passionate and supportive as players of Magic: The Gathering, there is a standard of excellence and quality we have come to expect from the game. This is a premium game known for superb art. Practices like these are inadequate, and kind of insulting to other artists and the consumers/players.

We reached out to Wizards of the Coast for comment, and we will update you with any new developments as they occur. Until then, here's the full statement released by the company on the situation.

It has come to our attention that the card Crux of Fate from the Strixhaven: School of Mages Mystical Archive may overtly feature Magic: The Gathering fan art and the contracted artist did not receive permission for this incorporation. These actions do not reflect the values of Wizards, and, as a result, we will be suspending future work with Jason Felix until we have been able to bring this matter to successful conclusion.