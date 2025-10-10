Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Nickelodeon, NYCC, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC 2025, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Magic: The Gathering x TMNT Set Revealed at NYCC 2025

During a special panel at New York Comic-Con 2025, Magic: The Gathering revealed a new set featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils TMNT Universes Beyond set at NYCC 2025, launching March 6, 2026

Features iconic TMNT heroes, villains, and allies from comics, TV, and film history

Includes Showcase Scene cards, Turtle Power Commander decks, and exclusive Pizza Bundle

New mechanics, co-op experiences, pixel art cards, and full-art pizza basic lands highlighted

During a special New York Comic-Con 2025 panel today, Wizards of the Coast revealed a new Magic: The Gathering set featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Continuing their partnership with Nickelodeon, with whom they're already working for the Avatar: The Last Airbender set, the latest Universes Beyond set will bring the iconic Heroes in a Half Shell into their own MTG glory next year. The panel, which you can watch the full video of above, shows off a number of cards that span the pantheon of TMNT history, from the original Mirage Comics designs, multiple TV series, several films, all to The Last Ronin. This included getting an exclusive look at the Villains in the set, including Shredder and the Foot Clan, Krang, and Bebop & Rocksteady as their own singular card together. Not to mention famous allies like April O'Neil, Casey Jones, and Splinter

We have a complete rrundown with notes from the team of what they showed off today, as well as many of the cards that were featured in the presentation below. The set itself will launch on March 6, 2026, with the usual array of Starter Sets, Commander Decks, boosters, and more.

Magic: The Gathering | TMNT

With Magic: The Gathering | TMNT, Wizards of the Coast is reaching out to players of all ages to offer them a new style of Magic. Whether a die-hard fan of Kevin Eastman's art or a Turtles superfan who adores their recent animated incarnations, there's a card in this set for everyone. This upcoming set draws from the entire history of TMNT media and offers a wide range of ways to play. During today's panel, fans in attendance were given the first look at some of the radical cards coming to the set, brand new products and set details.

Main Features

Showcase Scene cards, which combine to form a stunning scene that looks like it came straight out of the comic book or the animated series

Join forces with the Turtles with the interchangeable Turtle Power! Commander decks

An exclusive Pizza Bundle to grab a slice from! Wizards of the Coast is cooking up six cards from Magic's past, topping them with pizza-themed artwork, and serving them as part of the Pizza Bundle

Borderless Headliner Cards with Art by Kevin Eastman, the original illustrator of TMNT. These cards feature original borderless artwork complete with a shiny stamp of Kevin's signature

Borderless Source Material Cards take cards from Magic's history and trick them out with turtle-tastic artwork. Source material cards from Magic: The Gathering | TMNT feature artwork from throughout the TMNT franchise

Turtle Team Up: Form your own team of heroes in a half shell with this brand new two-to-four player co-op experience

Borderless Pixel Cards that reimagine cards from the Turtle Power! Commander deck in the pixel card treatment. Each card features a video game-themed font and pixel art by Kirokaze

New mechanics and ways to play such as Pick-Two Draft

Full-Art Pizza Basic Lands: The Turtles' love of pizza is so strong that we're bringing it to the set's basic lands. These full-art pizza basic lands feature a hearty helping of pizza toppings across all five basic lands

