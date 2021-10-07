Magic World Championship XXVII Begins Tomorrow

Wizards of the Coast will be holding the Magic World Championship XXVII tomorrow with the top 16 players from around the globe. For this particular event, both the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft and Standard Constructed formats will be used as they will cover 10 Swiss rounds of play over the first two days. As players earn their seventh match win, they will automatically advance to the Top 4 playoff, while the remaining standings will be determined at the end of Round 10 to determine any remaining Top 4 slots. The event will be broadcast on Twitch from October 8th-10th for everyone to check out. We have more info on how things will play out below.

For the metagame, decklists, match-by-match updates, player details, live streaming, and more start with the Magic World Championship XXVII event page. You'll also find exclusive content by following @MagicEsports on Twitter. Plus, share your excitement throughout the World Championship weekend across social media with the hashtag #MTGWorlds! Standard decklists have been published and are available now. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt decklists will be published on the Magic World Championship XXVII event page on Friday, October 8, after recaps of each draft pod are broadcast. An overview of the all-new Standard format by analyst Mani Davoudi will be published Thursday, September 30, followed by an Innistrad: Midnight Hunt draft deep dive with Limited expert Marshall Sutcliffe on Wednesday, October 6. The metagame details and breakdown analysis by Magic Hall of Famer Frank Karsten will be published on Thursday, October 7. Friday, October 8: 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC / 1 a.m. JST (October 9) Broadcast ends after Round 5. Saturday, October 9: 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC / 1 a.m. JST (October 10) Broadcast ends after Round 10—plus any tiebreaker matches to be completed—and the Top 4 for the World Championship is announced. Sunday, October 10: 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC / 1 a.m. JST (October 11) Broadcast ends after Magic World Champion XXVII is determined.