Major League Soccer and EA Sports Announces eMLS 2023 Season

Kacey "Kacee" Anderson, the first woman content creator to be signed to an eMLS club and arguably the most watched EA SPORTS FIFA female streamer in North America in 2021, will be the official eMLS season correspondent this year. Joining her will be eMLS host Faizal Khamisa, play-by-play announcer Dan Gaskin, commentator Mike Labelle, and sideline reporter Susannah Collins.

"eMLS is excited to see new faces and past champions returning for the 2023 season," said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President. "Major League Soccer is committed to offering competitive gaming and premium esports content, expanding the way fans can support their favorite clubs. With eMLS content on more platforms and devices, we continue find ways to best serve our young, diverse, and digitally savvy fans, while highlight top global talent on the virtual pitch."

"We are delighted to welcome back eMLS for the FGS23 season. The popularity of the eMLS has been exceptional as a remarkable community of EA SPORTS FIFA fans continue to connect with the MLS through esports," said Sam Turkbas, EA SPORTS FIFA Esports Commissioner. "The natural synergy of football and esports, combined with the authenticity of the eMLS and all the participating clubs, positions this season well for strong competition."