Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: marauders, Small Impact Games

Marauders Set To Release New Update On July 4th

Celebrate the 4th Of July in Marauders as Team17 and Small Impact Games will be releasing the Excavation update next week.

Team17 and developer Small Impact Games have revealed a new update for Marauders is on the way, as they will release the Excavation update on July 4th. The game is still in Early Access, so this is basically the team adding more to the game as it continues to be in development. This will be the third major update, completely free, adding in a bunch of new content and some updates for the game. We got the full notes for you below.

Marauders Excavation Update

Deploying on 4th July, Excavation introduces a brand-new raid set in an industrial mining vessel constructed to capture passing asteroids and extract their valuable resources. Players will be able to trade blows and bullets around its hulking steel innards, then descend its depths to pillage new gear from a labyrinthine system of caves built within a hollowed-out asteroid. Marauders' Excavation update also introduces a brand-new boss to the game, 'The Warden,' a formidable foe who can be found within a locked safe room in the game's Penal Colony raid. Protected by personal guards and armed with lootable gear, including the Jackhammer shotgun, heavy shields, and The Warden Riot Helmet – the highest tier armor in the game thus far – the Warden is a ruthless adversary requiring players to use all their precision and cunning to take down.

Patch Notes

Mini Mine/Mining Frigate – Breach only map location.

Region Select & Matchmaking refactor (solving those cursed long search times!)

Warden Penal Colony Boss and Unlock-able cosmetic.

2 Additional airlocks for Colony Cruiser.

Jump Gate Spawning (Gates are delayed until later into the match however can be called in any time inside raid locations).

Slot Machine (Spaceport Bar Area, risk your silver coins for gold!)

New Healing system (more hardcore).

Healing Replication (see and hear others healing).

Bleeding (shotguns and dart weapons cause it the most).

Zero to Hero re-balance (less missions require specific raids, less context sensitive, navy majors are needed no more for example).

15+ New Weapon Attachments.

Chance of single central POIs. For example, just the Navy Outpost, but still has chances for breaching raids around it.

Attachments have chance to spawn on Weapons in the Vault.

Vault Buff.

ADS movement balancing (lighter weapons allow faster aim walking, larger weapons are slower).

More Unique Actors/Puzzles/Hidden locations.

SPP-1 Pistol using the new dart ammo (pistol spawns).

MAS-44 7.62 Semi Automatic rifle (U.A. Marines and Vault drops).

Thompson Special (integrated suppressor).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!