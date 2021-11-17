Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Has Received Version 2.0

Nintendo has released a brand new update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as the game has officially received Version 2.0. A good chunk of this update is centered around new content, as they have provided more courses to race in no matter what the design is that you choose to place the markers down on. Many of them come from courses throughout the history of the franchise, so while it may not look exactly like what you've played before, it will have glimmers of familiarity. As you can see below, a cow and some grass from Moo Moo Meadows. You can read more about the update below and check out the latest trailer for it, along with info on the Black Friday sale.

After downloading the free Version 2.0 software update, now available in Nintendo eShop, players will be able to race up to two karts against each other on one Nintendo Switch in Split-Screen Mode! In the new Relay Race Mode, two to four players can play with one Mario or Luigi Kart and one Nintendo Switch system, taking turns as the game changes between players in an eight-lap race!* The software update also adds a new Cup – the Luigi Cup – with unlockable course customizations and three new courses: Windmill Meadows, Music Broadway and King Boo's Courtyard. Place high enough in all three courses to unlock a new in-game kart customization: Luigi's Poltergust! If you're a Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit fan who's hoping to add a second kart to take advantage of the new Split-Screen action, or if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to try the game yourself, now is a great time to pick up a kart! Starting on Nov. 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) as part of Nintendo's Black Friday offerings.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Version 2.0 Update Trailer – Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/TRvRdIuHyvc)