Mario Party 1 & 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo announced that Mario Party 1 & 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for the N64 this November. Both of the classic party games will be coming to the platform on November 2nd, as both titles will be restored to their iconic glory with all of the minigames included. With the news came some updates of more content coming to Nintendo Switch Online, which you can read below, as they tease GoldenEye 007 on the way shortly, several more titles for N64 happening in 2023, and more courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Starting Nov. 1, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the purchase of eligible digital games or DLC in the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. Nintendo 64 Icon Elements: Nintendo 64-themed icon elements are coming soon for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members! Redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points to purchase and customize icon elements based on classic Nintendo 64 games.

More courses are making their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game this holiday with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC! Wave 3 will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. With this next wave, 24 of the DLC's additional 48 courses will be available! Download now and get all courses as they release between now and the end of 2023. GoldenEye 007: Bond is back and coming to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games! As the iconic secret agent 007, enter a world of action and espionage. Infiltrate underground bases, command your way through a military train and sneak through the depths of a jungle to help stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite. Play the four-player multiplayer mode locally or online and enjoy round-after-round of first-person competitive action with the iconic split-screen multiplayer mode.

Take to the skies with the recently released Pilotwings 64 game, and in 2023 more games will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, including Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2. Game Trials: Game Trials are a special, limited-time benefit for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Members in both plans can try select games for free when they are made available. Save data for Game Trials are not deleted when the trial ends, so members can continue where they left off if they purchase the game later.