Marko: Beyond Brave Launches Kickstarter Campaign On July 13th

Independent video game developer Studio Mechka has announced that their 2-dimensional Metroidvania game, Marko: Beyond Brave, will be launching its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign tomorrow, July 13th. The Kickstarter campaign's full funding will allow the developers the ability to create and produce the full game, which they have announced is planned to be released on Steam for PC, as well as the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

According to the press release put out by Studio Mechka:

Marko: Beyond Brave is a 2D atmospheric hand-drawn Metroidvania game, inspired by classic cartoons and Balkan folklore and developed using Unreal Engine 4. The world of Marko: Beyond Brave is brought to life in vivid, moody detail, its scenes alive with mystical and terrifying creatures. Discover over 10 unique skills and abilities that will help you traverse a dangerous world.

The website for the game explains the premise as such:

The world of Marko: Beyond Brave is brought to life in vivid, moody detail, its scenes alive with mystical and terrifying creatures, each animated by hand in a traditional 2D style. Every new area you'll discover is beautifully unique and strange, teeming with new creatures and characters to discover. The world of Marko is one worth exploring just to take in the sights and discover new wonders hidden off of the beaten path.

Are you excited about this game by Studio Mechka? Does Marko: Beyond Brave seem like a game you'd want to fund? The Kickstarter link can be found by clicking here for when it officially launches tomorrow. Alternatively, you could simply track the campaign today. Let us know what you think about the premise of this game in the comments below!