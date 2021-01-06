Marvel Future Fight Receives The New Herald Of Flight Update

Netmarble has released a massive update into Marvel Future Fight today as players can now check out the Herald Of Flight. If the name didn't immediately ring a bell for you, this is a ton fo new content all centered around Thor. Well, Thor and a couple others as Valkyrie and Loki also get a little attention. As you can see from the image below, they all get some new looks to their garb for you to take into battle. The update also includes a pair of new story chapters for you to lay through with the Asgardian trio and a few new additions. The update is pretty hefty compared to come of the others we've been seeing lately, and it makes us wonder if we might be seeing the slow downturn for this title and the shift on the way for Marvel Future Revolution. In the meantime, we have the full details of the update for you below.

Two new original story chapters – 'True S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'The End of Future' – are now available for players to experience. These newly composed stories are inspired by the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Ultimates, Captain Marvel's universal task force, respectively. The new uniforms, including the Herald of Thunder uniform for Thor, the Agent of Asgard uniform for Loki, and the Fearless Defenders uniform for Valkyrie, are also available for players to collect. The 'Realize Potential' has been newly unlocked for twelve characters including: Malekith, Destroyer, Thor (Jane Foster), Ulik, Fandral, Volstagg, Hogun, Hela, Angela, Skurge, Heimdall and Sif.

The 'Awaken Potential' has been unlocked for Valkyrie, Heimdall and Sif, with new Awaken Skills added.

Loki can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has new ultimate skills added.