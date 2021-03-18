Marvel Future Fight Receives The New Mephisto Update

Netmarble dropped a brand new upgrade into Marvel Future Fight today as players can now experience a new Mephisto update. This particular update, which has been added to the game today as soon as you go update it on iOS or Android, will transform one of Marvel's most iconic villains into a World Boss Legends. Mephisto gets a new look, some new powers, and becomes a bit more of a problem for your team. But that's okay, because the update will also add some new material for ten different characters, as well as a new arena, special player rewards, and a variety of new uniforms. Like the ones you see here for The Defenders as some go modern and others a bit of old-school. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer at the bottom.

Prepare to tackle the Lord of the Underworld in a hellish new arena in this update with a new Super Hero and a variety of in-game uniforms. Special rewards await Player Agents who partake and successfully defeat Mephisto in the battle. Starting today, players can now battle this infamous Super Villain alongside the latest Super Hero to join Marvel Future Fight: Ikaris, leader of the Eternals possessing superhuman strength, laser vision, and flight. Additionally, four new Defenders uniforms, including a Fall From Grace uniform for Daredevil, the Jewel uniform for Jessica Jones, an Uptown Suit for Luke Cage, and an original The Living Weapon uniform for Iron Fist, are also set to arrive in the game today. Other Marvel Future Fight improvements include: The 'Realize Potential' function has been updated for ten characters including: Ikaris. Black Cat, M.O.D.O.K., Luke Cage, Elektra, Jessica Jones, Misty Knight, Hellcat, Absorbing Man and Titania

The 'Awaken Potential' function has been updated for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, with new Awaken Skills added

Daredevil can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has new ultimate skills