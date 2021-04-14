Marvel United: X-Men Crowdfunding Campaign Launched On Kickstarter

UPDATE: As an update to this story, Marvel United: X-Men has become fully-funded three times over in less than four hours, with initial funding achieved in only ten minutes! With 21 days left to back this Kickstarter campaign, there is still plenty of time.

CMON, the tabletop gaming developer once known as CoolMiniOrNot, has launched the Kickstarter campaign for their next cool game, Marvel United: X-Men! The crowdfunding campaign surrounding this game will run between now and May 5th, and this news includes that of an expansion pack already in the works for the game.

The core game of Marvel United: X-Men will feature the following characters: Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Beast, Jean Grey, Professor X, Mystique, Magneto, Sabretooth, and Juggernaut. In addition, there are already three Kickstarter-exclusive characters: Pyro, Blob, and Toad. According to the press release from CMON, Mystique and Magneto are anti-heroic characters and can be utilized either as heroes or villains.

This game will also be compatible with the first Marvel United release, and as such there will be a special Kickstarter bundle – the Ultimate Classic Bundle – for $220 USD. This bundle will contain every exclusive from the first crowdfunding campaign for the Marvel United tabletop game.

Furthermore, details of the first expansion pack for Marvel United: X-Men have come in as well. From CMON's announcement via press release:

The Horsemen of Apocalypse is an epic Kickstarter Exclusive expansion that pits the X-Men against the might of the first mutant: Apocalypse. And to make matters worse, Apocalypse is not alone, as he has gathered his four lieutenants around him to help carry out his apocalyptic plan. In ride the four horsemen: Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death. The Apocalypse pledge is $100 and includes The Horsemen of Apocalypse pack, the core box, Pyro, Blob, Toad, and a Kickstarter Exclusive alternate version of Storm, in her mohawk look!

You can find the trailer for Marvel United: X-Men's The Horsemen of Apocalypse expansion pack on YouTube below.