Mass Transferring Legendaries & Mythicals Coming To Pokémon GO

In order to transfer Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO, one must click the creature and manually transfer it, one at a time. This used to be the same way that Costumed Pokémon had to be transferred. Now, in response to requests from trainers, Niantic allows Costumed Pokémon to be mass transferred, offering a warning as it is done. It seems, based on a recent datamine, that the same is now coming for Legendaries and Mythicals.

The following text was newly added to the Pokémon GO code:

RESOURCE ID: pokemon_transfer_legendary_confirmation -TEXT: Your selection contains Legendary or Mythical Pokémon! Are you sure you want to transfer the selected Pokémon? +TEXT: Your selection contains Legendary Pokémon or Mythical Pokémon! Are you sure you want to transfer the selected Pokémon? RESOURCE ID: settings_legendary_multi_selection_confirmation_description -TEXT: Enabling this setting will allow you to transfer Legendary Pokémon and certain Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon at once in your collection. Transferring Pokémon to Professor Willow cannot be undone. +TEXT: Enabling this setting will allow you to transfer Legendary Pokémon and certain Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon in your Pokémon storage. Transferring Pokémon to Professor Willow cannot be undone. RESOURCE ID: settings_select_legendary_label -TEXT: Transfer Legendary and Mythical Pokémon When Selecting Pokémon +TEXT: Expanded Group Transfer RESOURCE ID: settings_select_legendary_tip -TEXT: Allows you to transfer Legendary Pokémon and certain Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon at once in your collection. +TEXT: Allows you to transfer Legendary Pokémon and certain Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon in your Pokémon storage.

Now, some may wonder why anyone would even want to transfer Legendaries and Mythicals. Many only have one or a couple of each species, while others make sure to plan trades with their Legendaries instead of just dumping them. The truth is that it comes down to different play styles. There are players who do dozens of raids daily, raking in far more Legendaries than they will ever have the time to trade due to the Special Trade limit of one per day.

Our tips for taking advantage of this mass Legendary and Mythical transfer are the following:

Right now, before this is even implemented, just do yourself a favor and make sure you favorite the Pokémon you want to keep. That is the one final barrier between you and transferring a beloved friend.

Save your Legendary and Mythical transfers for a day where you have Double Transfer Candy active. If you have enough of these to even want to do a mass transfer, then trust me… the Candy will build up.