Master League Begins Today In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9

GO Battle League, Pokémon GO's PVP platform, switches over its Season Nine offerings today. The current Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup will wrap up at 1 PM Pacific with Master League and two other cups going live. Let's get into the details of this Pokémon GO switch-up.

Here is the schedule for the current run of Master League and associated cups in Pokémon GO:

September 27 until October 11: Master League Master League Classic Little Jungle Cup



All three of these will offer triple Stardust from win rewards. This does not include the end of set rewards. The restrictions for Master League are simple. Master League permits any CP Pokémon. Master League Classic permits any CP Pokémon as long as they have not been powered up using Candy XL. Once even one Candy XL is used to take that Pokémon past Level 40, it's out, forever.

Here are the details from Niantic on what the Jungle Cup will entail:

Pokémon must be at or below 500 CP to enter [and] do not need to be able to evolve to enter. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type Pokémon are permitted. Shuckle and Smeargle are not permitted.

Once Master League wraps up on October 11th, the ninth season of Pokémon GO's GO Battle League will continue until November 29th at which point it will wrap up.

October 11 until October 25 Great League Halloween Cup (begins October 15)

October 25 until November 8 Ultra League Ultra League Premier Classic Halloween Cup (ends November 2)

November 8 until November 22 Master League* Master League Premier Classic* Special Cup: Players' Choice* * 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

November 22 until November 29 Great League Ultra League Master League



There will be no GO Battle Days offered in Pokémon GO in October 2021 during the current Master League cups. The next GO Battle Day will be on November 1st.