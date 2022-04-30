Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Reveals Players & Game Pass

Kalypso Media revealed more additions to Matchpoint – Tennis Championships this week including details of it coming to Xbox Game Pass. First off, we learned of two new tennis superstar addtions to the game as tennis icons Tim Henman and Tommy Haas will be joining the lineup in the all-new Legends Edition. Now you'll be able to take on these two amazing athletes at the top of their game in this title. They'll also be available as DLC in the standard version along with digital wallpaper and an original soundtrack. Meanwhile, the game was announced as an official addition to Xbox Game Pass when it launches on July 7th, 2022, just in case you want to play it there. You can enjoy the latest trailerr showing off both Haas and Henman below.

Packed with authentic gameplay and true-to-life techniques, this modern tennis simulator will provide players with a thrilling and dynamic experience. Ready to take to the courts? Players can compete in 65 tournaments across 26 stadiums and have the option of going racket-to-racket with the game's 16 licensed players available at the point of release. Enter the world of professional Tennis. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system. Create your own 3D tennis star.

Choose your look, fashion and play style with an array of customization options including true to life techniques such as left-or right-handed, onehanded or twohanded backhand. Dominate the court as a tennis professional.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova. Fully customize your athlete and wearables.

From rackets to clothing, the game features gear from all of tennis' name-brands including Babolat, YONEX, HEAD, and many more. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches. Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: top spin, flat, lob or slice shot.