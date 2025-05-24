Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cascade Interactive, Matt Jones, Mavrix, Third Kind Games

Mavrix Has Released Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for Mavrix, showing off more of the mountain biking action coming to the sports title

Developer Third Kind Games and publisher Cascade Interactive have released the first official gameplay trailer for their upcoming sports title, Mavrix. The trailer, which you can check out above, gives a proper look at the mountain biking gameplay, along with some of the content you'll see in the final version of the game. Including the 50-player mass start races, as well as the Red Bull event integration they have added thanks to the inclusion of Matt Jones. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in Early Access sometime this Summer.

Mavrix

The ultimate MTB World. Built by riders, for riders. Huge mountains, features and real-world athletes. Master Mavrix's dual stick controls to pull huge tricks with your friends or race through the global rankings. Nail challenges and secure sponsorship deals with real-world brands. Are you ready? Pure creativity. Spanning 100 square kilometres of Downhill race tracks, huge slopestyle lines and multiple bike parks! Get ready to race or bring your style and creativity to define your own lines.

Ride Together: Ride with your buddies, discover hidden challenges and drop in together to hit huge jumps. Join the train!

Ride with your buddies, discover hidden challenges and drop in together to hit huge jumps. Join the train! Global Rankings: Want to be the best? The rankings don't lie. Race hard to unlock rare items and compete for real world prizes.

Authentic Physics & Control: Using dual stick controls, left and right brake levers and independent suspension. Our physics engine connects you with the bike to balance grip, stomp tricks and ride in your own unique way.

Sponsorship System: Put the life of a professional rider in your hands. Sign and collect contracts to manage your own MTB career.

Real World Brands: Customisation is key. Unlock bikes, clothes and components from real MTB brands to create your dream set-up.

