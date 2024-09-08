Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: football, Maximum Football

Maximum Football Arrives In Early Access This November

Maximum Football has been confirmed for an Early Access release date, as players will get a limited version of the game in November

Article Summary Maximum Football hits Steam Early Access on November 7, 2024, with console releases planned for next year.

Enjoy realistic physics-based gameplay, extensive team customization, and both local and online matches.

College Dynasty Mode lets you manage every aspect of a college program, from recruitment to coaching.

Experience the game for free, with premium content available, and participate in ranked online competitions.

Developer and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed this past week that Maximum Football will be released into Early Access this November. It's been a long time since we heard anything new about the game, as the team has been working on it for a couple of years now. But they revealed with a new trailer that the game will hit Early Access on Steam on November 7, 2024, with what sounds like a full release planned for next year sometime with Xbox and PlayStation joining it. For now, enjoy the trailer above!

Maximum Football

Lead your team to victory in the ultimate football simulation game that is Free to Play! Rule the gridiron with precise movement thanks to realistic, physics-based gameplay to feel the true sensation of being on the field. As head coach, make all the decisions, from building your roster to calling the plays. Fully customize your team, recruit your dream roster, and take it to the gridiron locally or online as you build your legacy. Fully modify your team with Maximum Football's deep customization features, build your dream roster, and enter the stadium in online ranked matches to cement your legacy.

Unmatched Realism & Physics: Maximum Football is the only sports game with emergent gameplay that uses real physics to provide a true simulation experience. Every little detail matters, including what adjustments you make, and can be the difference between winning and losing.

Maximum Football is the only sports game with emergent gameplay that uses real physics to provide a true simulation experience. Every little detail matters, including what adjustments you make, and can be the difference between winning and losing. College Dynasty Mode: Get the true experience of running a college program by managing every aspect imaginable, from player recruitment to coaching hires and beyond.

Get the true experience of running a college program by managing every aspect imaginable, from player recruitment to coaching hires and beyond. Deep team & Player Customization: Unmatched customization features allow you to modify every piece of your team, from team logos to individual pieces of equipment. Dive into the X's and O's to create a custom playbook.

Unmatched customization features allow you to modify every piece of your team, from team logos to individual pieces of equipment. Dive into the X's and O's to create a custom playbook. Free To Play: Experience the ultimate football simulation game for free! Play the core game and get a variety of customization options free of charge. To enhance the experience, a selection of premium content is available for purchase.

Experience the ultimate football simulation game for free! Play the core game and get a variety of customization options free of charge. To enhance the experience, a selection of premium content is available for purchase. Ranked Online Competition: Maximum Football features an online mode where you build and upgrade a roster of players via a competitive card system and then test your team and skills in ranked online matches for rewards, XP, and more.

Player Upgrades: Strengthen your roster by improving players via Practice Mode and earn rewards via daily and weekly challenges – yes, we're talking practice.

Strengthen your roster by improving players via Practice Mode and earn rewards via daily and weekly challenges – yes, we're talking practice. Ongoing Content: Launching into Early Access, Maximum Football will continue to expand, with future content being rolled out regularly.

Launching into Early Access, Maximum Football will continue to expand, with future content being rolled out regularly. Pro Season Mode: Play through a professional season against 31 teams, all going head-to-head for the championship. Hit the field and lead your team to glory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!