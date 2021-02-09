McDonalds Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Exclusive Cards

McDonald's has launched a new promotion tying into Pokémon's 25th Anniversary. When customers purchase Happy Meals during this current promotion, they will be given an envelope that has either stickers, a card-holder, or a deck box. Each envelope will also come with a McDonalds-exclusive pack of Pokémon Trading Cards.

In the image above, you can see popular YouTuber Leonhart showcasing the packs in which the Pokémon TCG's 2021 McDonald's collection will come. There will be a total of 25 different cards, which are reprinted from other sets with the official 25th Anniversary stamp. Each pack has one holo card and three non-holos, but there are no commons, uncommons, or rares. Each card exists in both holo format and standard format, which means that completionists will have 50 cards to collect with this set.

Those who collected the cards in previous Pokémon TCG McDonald's promotions will recognize the special holofoil on the Pikachu card shown above. McDonald's cards have had a unique holofoil pattern throughout their entire run that differentiates them from other versions of these cards. For example, the Charmander card can be found in the Burning Shadows expansion while the Bulbasaur can be found in Shining Legends packs to those lucky enough to locate those… but these special McDonalds packs are the only place to find them with this glimmering holo pattern .

Currently, some stores will be selling the packs separately from the Happy Meals for whose uninterested in getting the food.

This is the first of many ways that the Pokémon TCG is celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary. A General Mills cereal promo will also feature exclusive packs of cards separate from these McDonald's packs. Stay tuned for news regarding those drops, but also beware of scalpers trying to falsely inflate the market. The TikToker known as "Collectible's Guru" recently posted a video claiming that, for trolling purposes, the Pikachu card from the cereal boxes would be worth $10,000 in PSA 10. These cards will be included in every single General Mills pack and will be among the most common cards in existence.