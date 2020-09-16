Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Cresselia

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of these Legendary Pokémon, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Cresselia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO tonight, let's take a deep dive into this Lunar Pokémon's lore before it leaves raids this Friday.

Dex entry number 488, Cresselia is a pure Psychic-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Legendary Pokémon, unlike most Legendaries that have no gender, can only be encountered as Female. Referred to as the "Lunar Pokémon," this is what Cresselia's Dex entry says in Pokémon GO:

Those who sleep holding Cresselia's feather are assured of joyful dreams. It is said to represent the cresecent moon.

In the original game series, this Lunar Pokémon can be encountered on Fullmoon Island in the Sinnoh Region. This makes it the opposite of Darkrai, found on Newmoon Island. Darkrai and Cresselia are linked in this way, existing as opposites in the Pokémon universe, with the former spreading nightmares while the latter spreads good dreams. Together, fans have come up with the term "the Lunar Duo" to refer to this pair of opposites.

For fans of the anime, Cresselia appears in two of the films: Giratina and the Sky Warrior and Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel. She is featured prominently in the main series episode Sleepless in Pre-Battle!, which focuses on her dream/nightmare dichotomy with Darkrai.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cresselia:

Diamond and Pearl: Shiny particles are released from their wings like a veil. It is said to represent the crescent moon.

Platinum: On nights around the quarter moon, the aurora from its tail extends and undulates beautifully.

