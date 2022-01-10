Medicham Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The Mountains of Power event has brought forth Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids and Heatran in Tier Five raids, but that's not it. There is also a rotation of Tier Three raids that, with the right counters, can be defeated by well-prepared solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Medicham as a solo player in Pokémon GO.

Top Medicham Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Medicham counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Medicham with efficiency.

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Hoopa Confined (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Yveltal (Gust, Hurricane)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Medicham can be defeated by solo trainers, but to do so, you should be sure that you build a team using the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Medicham is an evolved Pokémon, so it will offer extra Candies when caught. In order to attempt to multiply the number of Meditite Candy that you can earn, I'd suggest using a few Pinap Berries for your first throws.

Shiny Odds

Medicham cannot be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. To get a Shiny Medicham, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Meditite. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!