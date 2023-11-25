Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Medieval Dynasty, Render Cube, Toplitz Productions

Medieval Dynasty Reveals Co-Op Mode Ahead Of December Update

A new update is on the way to Medieval Dynasty next month, as the devs are going to be adding co-op mode to build as a team.

Article Summary Medieval Dynasty's December 7 update adds co-op mode for up to four players.

Customize characters with new creator features, including facial scars.

Experience romance competition among players and detailed villager interactions.

Enjoy seasonal changes with introduced snow and participate in photography contests.

Indie game developer Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions revealed a new update coming to Medieval Dynasty, which is set to add co-op to the game. The team released a new devlog recently, going over many of the changes coming to the game as it sits in Early Access. We have the dev notes for you below, along with the video, as the update will drop on December 7, 2023.

"The newest Medieval Dynasty devlog gives an insight into the upcoming co-op game update and features. Players will be able to play solo if a single player is preferred or up to four players with friends on the new Oxbow map. Farming, hunting, building, and exploring will all be an option in the new mode. Character creator features will allow for personalization of your hero with different faces, eyes, noses, haircuts, hair colors, and facial hair. Facial scars have also been made an option for those more specific personalization, fought with a wild animal, and won? No worries, pick a scar to show that a bison has nothing on you. Villages will be set together, not individually, and among your group, you'll split your roles and resources to cover all demands. For easier communication between players, a chat along with an emote system has been added. Emotes consist of basic needs and phases such as 'hello,' 'help me,' or 'follow me' for smoother gameplay."

"Developers did not forget the wild medieval romance rivalry. To win favors with your potential partner, you'll have to compete with other players, so paying close attention to your love interest has never been more important. Remember their likes and dislikes, bring them gifts, and woo them as if you snooze you loose. Nothing short of real-life dating struggles, right? New features, contests, updates and collaborations were set in motion, such as Photo Mode, along with a contest. Female characters with character creator mode were introduced, as well as collaborations with other games, for instance, Disaster Brand. Updates have consisted of implementing player feedback, establishing new features, or bringing in small items like decor, furniture, or buildings. Developers have even introduced snow in time for the festive season to boost the jolly spirit but also alter gameplay, making it more realistic as severe weather conditions come with limiting features which affect farming."

