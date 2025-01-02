Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: abomasnow, Dual Destiny, pokemon

Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Assemble the following team of Fire-types and to take down Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon GO, which can be done as a solo player.

Top counters include Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, and Shadow Heatran.

For non-Shadow and non-Mega counters, consider Heatran and Volcarona.

Solo players need maxed CP counters; otherwise, team up with others.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Abomasnow, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Abomasnow.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Dusk Mane Necroxma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Incineroar: Fire Fang, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry, though, will earn you extra Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

