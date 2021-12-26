Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

With Mega Steelix gone, Mega Abomasnow is now back in raids in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Grass/Ice-type, which can be, like all Mega-capable Pokémon, encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take down Abomasnow, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the Mega-capable Shiny rate.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Abomasnow with efficiency.

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Emboar (Ember, Blast Burn)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

If you take advantage of Mega Abomasnow's double weakness to Fire-types as a Grass/Ice-type, this Pokémon can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters powered up with the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Abomasnow is an evolved species, I'd recommend using Pinap Berries on your first few throws in order to add to the already increased number of Candies you can earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!