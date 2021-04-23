Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Mega Abomasnow has made its chilling return to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO and will run through the rest of the month. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this Pokémon, a dual Grass/Ice-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

*Keep in mind that you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so your best bet is to go with Charizard Y over Charizard X and Houndoom, as it is the stronger option and, even with a slight change in the meta since Abomasnow's introduction, remains the overall top counter.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow has a double weakness to Fire-types that can be exploited. As long as the top counters are used, it can be defeated with two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Abomasnow. Keep in mind, though, that if you are able to use Pinap Berries, it being an evolved form will indeed yield extra Candy. A great idea would be to start with Pinap Berries and then, after a few throws, switch to Golden Razz if Abomasnow gives you trouble.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!