Mega Ampharos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Ampharos has returned to Mega Raids. Now that Palkia is available in the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event, you can use Mega Ampharos and its Dragon-type moves to counter this powerful Legendary. First, though, you must earn Ampharos Mega Energy through raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon from the Johto region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Ampharos's Shiny odds.

Top Mega Ampharos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Ampharos counters as such:

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Ampharos with efficiency.

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Laitos: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Excadrill : Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Dragon Pulse

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Ampharos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Ampharos is an evolved form, which means it will offer more Candy when caught. To amplify the number of Candies, you can use Pinap Berries.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!