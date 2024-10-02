Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Blaziken, Max Out, pokemon

Mega Blaziken Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Mega Ghost-types and Dark-types are on the way, but first defeat the returning Fire/Fighting-type Mega Blaziken in Pokémon GO Raids.

Article Summary Defeat Mega Blaziken in Pokémon GO raids to earn Mega Energy and prep for upcoming Mega Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and Mewtwo with specific movesets.

Recommend using two or more trainers, though one can manage with maxed counters exploiting Blaziken's weaknesses.

Increase catch rates using Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries; Shiny odds for Mega Blaziken are 1 in 60.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Blaziken in order to earn Mega Energy for your own Blaziken. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Blaziken Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blaziken counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Luster Purge

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Blaziken.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Sucker Punch, Oblivion Wng

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Luster Purge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blaziken can be defeated with just one Trainer due to its double weakness to Flying-type Pokémon and the abundance of powerful Psychic-types and Water-types in the game, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

