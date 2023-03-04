Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Make your team for Mega Charizard Y using our Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players, which will teach you how to take it down as a solo player.

The Season of Rising Heroes has begun in Pokémon GO. It has brought with it a new raid rotation for the Season's first week, which includes Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids and Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Mega Charizard Y so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Charizard and even hunt for a Shiny Charizard. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Charizard Y Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Charizard Y counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard Y can be defeated by one trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. This will be a tough battle as a solo player so be sure to power up your counters.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!