Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023
Make your team for Mega Charizard Y using our Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players, which will teach you how to take it down as a solo player.
The Season of Rising Heroes has begun in Pokémon GO. It has brought with it a new raid rotation for the Season's first week, which includes Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids and Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Mega Charizard Y so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Charizard and even hunt for a Shiny Charizard. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Charizard Y Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Charizard Y counters as such:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Charizard Y can be defeated by one trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. This will be a tough battle as a solo player so be sure to power up your counters.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!